Tragedy Strikes: Suicide Bombing Targets School Bus in Pakistan's Balochistan

In a tragic turn of events, a suicide bomber targeted an army school bus in Pakistan's Balochistan province, leaving five dead, including three innocent children. The attack occurred in Khuzdar district, injuring several others on board, according to district administrator Yasir Iqbal.

The military quickly pointed fingers at Indian proxies, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, though no concrete evidence was provided against New Delhi. Tensions remain high between Pakistan and India, particularly after a fragile ceasefire agreement reached in May post-intense military confrontations.

Balochistan, despite its rich resources, has faced a decades-long insurgency and violence has escalated, with no group claiming responsibility for this attack. The region recalls past horrors, such as the 2014 Peshawar school attack that left over 130 children dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)