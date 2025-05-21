Left Menu

Telangana Reinforces Integrity and Professionalism Among Government Officers

The Telangana government has stressed the importance of professionalism and integrity among All India Service officers and government employees, urging them to maintain decorum in both official and public settings. This directive followed recent events involving inappropriate conduct by officers, with Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issuing a memo reinforcing conduct rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-05-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:25 IST
Telangana Reinforces Integrity and Professionalism Among Government Officers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has reiterated the importance of upholding professional standards among its All India Service officers and other employees. This reminder comes in the wake of a viral video showing an officer's indiscretion during a public meeting, highlighting the need for decorum.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued a memo referencing the AIS conduct rules that mandate officers to maintain absolute integrity and behave appropriately. Any breach of these norms would lead to disciplinary action, Rao affirmed.

In a separate statement, Rao emphasized the necessity for public servants to refrain from actions unbecoming of their positions during public meetings, reiterating that any deviation from these standards would result in corrective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025