Telangana Reinforces Integrity and Professionalism Among Government Officers

The Telangana government has reiterated the importance of upholding professional standards among its All India Service officers and other employees. This reminder comes in the wake of a viral video showing an officer's indiscretion during a public meeting, highlighting the need for decorum.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued a memo referencing the AIS conduct rules that mandate officers to maintain absolute integrity and behave appropriately. Any breach of these norms would lead to disciplinary action, Rao affirmed.

In a separate statement, Rao emphasized the necessity for public servants to refrain from actions unbecoming of their positions during public meetings, reiterating that any deviation from these standards would result in corrective measures.

