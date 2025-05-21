Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail to Former IAS Probationer in Controversial Case

The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and misuse of quotas in the civil services exam. Despite strong opposition from Delhi Police, the court emphasized the lack of grave criminality in her actions, urging a conclusion to the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:50 IST
Puja Khedkar
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, in a significant decision, has granted anticipatory bail to Puja Khedkar, a former IAS probationer accused of manipulating reservation benefits in the civil services examination. The apex court bench, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma, emphasized her cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

The court questioned the severity of her alleged crime, stating, "She is not a drug lord or terrorist." Emphasizing the disproportionate consequences she faced, the bench pointed out, "She has lost everything and will not get a job anywhere." The bench critiqued the Delhi High Court's refusal to grant her bail, considering it a misstep.

Despite vehement opposition from the Delhi Police, which accused Khedkar of non-cooperation and serious allegations, the Supreme Court directed her to comply with the ongoing investigation. Khedkar, accused of misrepresenting information in the 2022 UPSC examination to unfairly gain reservation benefits, has denied all charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

