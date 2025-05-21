Forgery Scandal: Indian-Origin Singapore Officer Faces Charges

An Indian-origin police officer in Singapore faces nine forgery charges due to discrepancies in his case handling. S Vikneshvaran Subramaniam allegedly falsified police statements and documents in several investigations between 2021 and 2023.

The charges come after a January 2023 supervisory check led to the detection of irregularities. These false documents include statements and acknowledgment slips purportedly signed by individuals Subramaniam interviewed during the investigations.

Channel News Asia reported that the officer was suspended and will plead guilty when he returns to court on June 18. No additional wrongdoings were reported beyond the seven initially identified cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)