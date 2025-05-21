Left Menu

Forgery Scandal: Indian-Origin Singapore Officer Faces Charges

An Indian-origin Singaporean police officer, S Vikneshvaran Subramaniam, has been charged with nine counts of forgery. The accusations involve falsifying documents in seven cases between 2021 and 2023. The officer was put under enhanced supervision due to inadequate work performance, leading to the discovery of these forgeries.

An Indian-origin police officer in Singapore faces nine forgery charges due to discrepancies in his case handling. S Vikneshvaran Subramaniam allegedly falsified police statements and documents in several investigations between 2021 and 2023.

The charges come after a January 2023 supervisory check led to the detection of irregularities. These false documents include statements and acknowledgment slips purportedly signed by individuals Subramaniam interviewed during the investigations.

Channel News Asia reported that the officer was suspended and will plead guilty when he returns to court on June 18. No additional wrongdoings were reported beyond the seven initially identified cases.

