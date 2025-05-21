Left Menu

Tragedy Behind Bars: Sudden Death of an Inmate Sparks Allegations

An undertrial prisoner in Bihar's Sitamarhi district jail died after a sudden illness, leading to an investigation amid family allegations of prison abuse.

A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Sitamarhi district jail as an undertrial prisoner died following a sudden illness, police reported on Wednesday.

The inmate, who was remanded to judicial custody by a local court on May 18, fell ill inside the prison. Despite being rushed to a government hospital, he passed away at 3 pm on Tuesday, according to SDPO (Sadar) Ramkrishna's statement to PTI.

While the body was sent for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death, the deceased's family alleged that he suffered fatal injuries from a beating in prison, prompting further investigation.

