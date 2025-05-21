Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Execution Follows Embassy Shooting in Tehran

A man who committed a fatal shooting at Azerbaijan's Tehran embassy was executed by Iran. The January 2023 incident, which led to an Azeri security chief's death, worsened diplomatic ties between Iran and Azerbaijan. Despite tensions, Iran's President visited Baku, aiming to mend relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A man involved in a fatal shooting at Azerbaijan's Tehran embassy was executed, according to Iran's judiciary outlet, Mizan. The January 2023 incident resulted in the death of the Azeri embassy's security chief and strained Baku-Tehran relations, with Azerbaijan calling the attack an 'act of terrorism'.

Iranian authorities determined the attack stemmed from personal motives. The shooter reportedly believed his wife was at the embassy and tried to meet her armed with a Kalashnikov rifle. The neighbor countries have historically fraught relations, as Baku accuses Iran of discrimination against its ethnic Azeri citizens and Iran reacts cautiously to Azerbaijan's ties to Israel.

In an effort towards reconciliation, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Baku last month, expressing a desire to resolve differences and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

