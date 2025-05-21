Left Menu

Unidentified Drones Spark Security Concern Over Kolkata

Multiple drone-like objects were seen hovering over Kolkata's night sky, triggering an investigation by the police and prompting a report request from the Centre. These objects were spotted in several locations, including Hastings and Vidyasagar Setu. The incident raises potential security or espionage concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A series of unidentified drone-like objects in Kolkata's sky has ignited a full-scale investigation. Authorities are exploring every angle, including the possibility of espionage, to understand the nature and intent behind these sightings.

At least 8-10 objects were observed on Monday night. They hovered over prominent areas such as Hastings, Vidyasagar Setu, and Maidan. The Center has demanded a detailed report from the West Bengal government.

The Special Task Force and Kolkata Police's Detective Department are actively conducting inquiries. Officials have confirmed efforts to verify eyewitness accounts and ascertain the origin of these mysterious drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

