Tragic Electrocution Incident in Uttar Pradesh: Four Dead, Three Injured
Four men died and three others were injured in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, after coming into contact with a high-voltage power line while erecting a bamboo structure for a religious event. Authorities call for an investigation and accountability, alongside compensation for victims' families. Power supply issues were also highlighted.
In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, four men lost their lives and three were injured after coming into contact with a high-voltage power line. The accident occurred early Wednesday in Narwar village.
According to Kasimabad Circle Officer Anil Chandra Tiwari, the men were constructing a bamboo structure for an upcoming religious event when they inadvertently touched a high-tension wire. The deceased have been identified as Ravindra Yadav, Abhay Yadav, Chhotelal Yadav, and Aman Yadav. Tragically, all four died instantly.
Three others—Abhorik Yadav, Santosh Yadav, and Jitendra Yadav—are currently receiving treatment for burn injuries. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed his condolences on social media and urged the government to address accountability gaps in the electricity department, demanding compensation for the victims' families and attention to power supply issues.
