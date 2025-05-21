NHRC Investigates Arrest of Ashoka University Professor Over Social Media Posts

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has stepped up to scrutinize the arrest of an Ashoka University associate professor on charges related to social media posts. Issuing a notice to the Haryana Police, the NHRC demands a detailed report on the case within a week.

The commission took suo motu cognisance of a report detailing the arrest of Ali Khan Mahmudabad, head of the university's political science department. His arrest followed two FIRs citing crimes like endangering sovereignty and integrity, based on his online posts about Operation Sindoor.

The NHRC voiced concerns regarding potential human rights violations during the arrest, insisting on a probe to ensure transparency. This move underscores the commission's commitment to upholding civil liberties amid growing concerns over freedom of expression in digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)