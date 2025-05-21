Left Menu

NHRC Investigates Arrest of Ashoka University Professor Over Social Media Posts

The NHRC has issued a notice to Haryana Police over the arrest of Ashoka University's Associate Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad. Arrested for social media posts deemed to endanger sovereignty, the NHRC seeks a report on potential human rights violations. The case has prompted suo motu action by the commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:56 IST
NHRC Investigates Arrest of Ashoka University Professor Over Social Media Posts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has stepped up to scrutinize the arrest of an Ashoka University associate professor on charges related to social media posts. Issuing a notice to the Haryana Police, the NHRC demands a detailed report on the case within a week.

The commission took suo motu cognisance of a report detailing the arrest of Ali Khan Mahmudabad, head of the university's political science department. His arrest followed two FIRs citing crimes like endangering sovereignty and integrity, based on his online posts about Operation Sindoor.

The NHRC voiced concerns regarding potential human rights violations during the arrest, insisting on a probe to ensure transparency. This move underscores the commission's commitment to upholding civil liberties amid growing concerns over freedom of expression in digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025