Former senior Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov was shot dead by an unidentified gunman on Wednesday morning outside Madrid's American School in Pozuelo de Alarcon. The attack took place at 9:15 a.m. local time, according to police sources, in an upmarket suburb otherwise known for its tranquility.

Portnov, a close aide to Ukraine's ex-president Viktor Yanukovich, who was removed from office in the 2014 Euromaidan revolution, became the latest victim in a string of violent episodes affecting expatriates since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This incident underscores the persistent cross-border tensions involving Ukrainians and Russians even in Spain.

Recent months have seen several concerning incidents, such as a bombing spree that targeted the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid and other significant sites. Moreover, suspicious deaths of Russian expatriates, like a businessman found dead under dubious circumstances and a defected Russian pilot shot numerous times, have heightened unease.

