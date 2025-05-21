Political Assassination Shocks Madrid: Ukrainian Ex-Politician Gunned Down
Former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov was shot and killed outside a school in Madrid. This incident adds to a series of violent crimes involving high-profile Russians and Ukrainians in Spain, highlighting ongoing tensions since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Recent incidents include letter bomb attacks and mysterious deaths.
Former senior Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov was shot dead by an unidentified gunman on Wednesday morning outside Madrid's American School in Pozuelo de Alarcon. The attack took place at 9:15 a.m. local time, according to police sources, in an upmarket suburb otherwise known for its tranquility.
Portnov, a close aide to Ukraine's ex-president Viktor Yanukovich, who was removed from office in the 2014 Euromaidan revolution, became the latest victim in a string of violent episodes affecting expatriates since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This incident underscores the persistent cross-border tensions involving Ukrainians and Russians even in Spain.
Recent months have seen several concerning incidents, such as a bombing spree that targeted the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid and other significant sites. Moreover, suspicious deaths of Russian expatriates, like a businessman found dead under dubious circumstances and a defected Russian pilot shot numerous times, have heightened unease.
(With inputs from agencies.)
