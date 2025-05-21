Left Menu

Political Assassination Shocks Madrid: Ukrainian Ex-Politician Gunned Down

Former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov was shot and killed outside a school in Madrid. This incident adds to a series of violent crimes involving high-profile Russians and Ukrainians in Spain, highlighting ongoing tensions since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Recent incidents include letter bomb attacks and mysterious deaths.

Updated: 21-05-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:10 IST
Former senior Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov was shot dead by an unidentified gunman on Wednesday morning outside Madrid's American School in Pozuelo de Alarcon. The attack took place at 9:15 a.m. local time, according to police sources, in an upmarket suburb otherwise known for its tranquility.

Portnov, a close aide to Ukraine's ex-president Viktor Yanukovich, who was removed from office in the 2014 Euromaidan revolution, became the latest victim in a string of violent episodes affecting expatriates since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This incident underscores the persistent cross-border tensions involving Ukrainians and Russians even in Spain.

Recent months have seen several concerning incidents, such as a bombing spree that targeted the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid and other significant sites. Moreover, suspicious deaths of Russian expatriates, like a businessman found dead under dubious circumstances and a defected Russian pilot shot numerous times, have heightened unease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

