BJD Stages Protest for SEBC Reservation in Odisha

The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) organized a demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, pressing for a 27 percent reservation for students from the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBCs) in Odisha. This comes in response to the state's recent announcement of an 11.25 percent quota.

In a significant political move, a BJD delegation, which included members of parliament, legislative assembly members, and senior leaders, along with students, submitted a memorandum to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. They urged his intervention to protect the constitutional rights of SEBCs, arguing that existing measures are insufficient.

The ruling BJP explained that the decision for an 11.25 percent reservation was influenced by a Supreme Court ruling on caste-based reservation limits. The BJD has faced criticism for not implementing these quotas during its lengthy tenure in power. Meanwhile, the Congress also plans further protests, aligning with the BJD's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)