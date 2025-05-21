Left Menu

BJD Stages Protest for SEBC Reservation in Odisha

The BJD protested outside the Raj Bhavan in Odisha, demanding a 27% reservation for SEBC students, in contrast to the state's 11.25% allocation. They submitted a memorandum to the Governor urging intervention, citing constitutional rights and the inadequacy of current state provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:19 IST
BJD Stages Protest for SEBC Reservation in Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) organized a demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, pressing for a 27 percent reservation for students from the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBCs) in Odisha. This comes in response to the state's recent announcement of an 11.25 percent quota.

In a significant political move, a BJD delegation, which included members of parliament, legislative assembly members, and senior leaders, along with students, submitted a memorandum to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. They urged his intervention to protect the constitutional rights of SEBCs, arguing that existing measures are insufficient.

The ruling BJP explained that the decision for an 11.25 percent reservation was influenced by a Supreme Court ruling on caste-based reservation limits. The BJD has faced criticism for not implementing these quotas during its lengthy tenure in power. Meanwhile, the Congress also plans further protests, aligning with the BJD's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025