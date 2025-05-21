BJD Stages Protest for SEBC Reservation in Odisha
The BJD protested outside the Raj Bhavan in Odisha, demanding a 27% reservation for SEBC students, in contrast to the state's 11.25% allocation. They submitted a memorandum to the Governor urging intervention, citing constitutional rights and the inadequacy of current state provisions.
- Country:
- India
The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) organized a demonstration outside the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, pressing for a 27 percent reservation for students from the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBCs) in Odisha. This comes in response to the state's recent announcement of an 11.25 percent quota.
In a significant political move, a BJD delegation, which included members of parliament, legislative assembly members, and senior leaders, along with students, submitted a memorandum to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. They urged his intervention to protect the constitutional rights of SEBCs, arguing that existing measures are insufficient.
The ruling BJP explained that the decision for an 11.25 percent reservation was influenced by a Supreme Court ruling on caste-based reservation limits. The BJD has faced criticism for not implementing these quotas during its lengthy tenure in power. Meanwhile, the Congress also plans further protests, aligning with the BJD's demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJD
- reservation
- SEBC
- Odisha
- quota
- students
- demonstration
- protest
- education
- Governor
ALSO READ
ED Crackdown: NRI Quota Admission Scandal Unraveled
Record-Breaking Results: Madhya Pradesh Students Shine in Board Exams
Serbia's Students Demand Snap Election Amid Corruption Protests
Kerala Expands Plus One Seats to Accommodate More Students
Jammu and Kashmir Students Call Out 'Discriminatory' Data Directive