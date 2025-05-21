Left Menu

Vatican as Venue for Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks?

The Kremlin has not decided on a venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks amid speculation they could be hosted by the Vatican. U.S. President Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni highlighted the Vatican's potential significance. Pope Leo has expressed willingness to host the negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:24 IST
Vatican as Venue for Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks?
Giorgia Meloni Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that a decision is yet to be reached regarding the venue for potential Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, amid suggestions of the Vatican as a possible host.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for the idea, stating that holding talks at the Vatican would impart additional significance to the proceedings.

Confirming the possibility, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni remarked on Tuesday that Pope Leo had communicated his willingness to accommodate the upcoming round of peace discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025