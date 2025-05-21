Vatican as Venue for Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks?

The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that a decision is yet to be reached regarding the venue for potential Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, amid suggestions of the Vatican as a possible host.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for the idea, stating that holding talks at the Vatican would impart additional significance to the proceedings.

Confirming the possibility, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni remarked on Tuesday that Pope Leo had communicated his willingness to accommodate the upcoming round of peace discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)