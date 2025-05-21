Left Menu

Thomas Barrack Appointed Special Envoy for Syria Amid U.S. Sanctions Shift

Thomas Barrack, a longtime friend of Donald Trump and current U.S. ambassador to Turkey, is set to become a special envoy for Syria. The move coincides with the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria, indicating acknowledgment of Turkey's influence in Damascus following the end of Syria's civil war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:50 IST
Thomas Barrack Appointed Special Envoy for Syria Amid U.S. Sanctions Shift

Thomas Barrack, who has served as the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, is poised to be appointed as a special envoy for Syria. This appointment comes in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's notable decision to lift U.S. sanctions on Syria, a move that signals acknowledgement of Turkey's growing influence in the region following the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

The announcement closely follows a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Rubio, who addressed the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressing the U.S. commitment to aiding the Syrian government to prevent chaos and civil war from destabilizing the region. Rubio emphasized the cooperation between American and Turkish officials to address Syria's aid requirements.

Significant discussions were held at a U.S.-Turkish meeting in Washington, attended by Barrack, focusing on sanctions relief and counter-terrorism efforts. President Trump met with Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa, encouraging Syria to rebuild ties with Israel and highlighting the benefits of lifted sanctions for humanitarian, investment, and trade efforts in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025