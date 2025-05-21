Thomas Barrack Appointed Special Envoy for Syria Amid U.S. Sanctions Shift
Thomas Barrack, a longtime friend of Donald Trump and current U.S. ambassador to Turkey, is set to become a special envoy for Syria. The move coincides with the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria, indicating acknowledgment of Turkey's influence in Damascus following the end of Syria's civil war.
Thomas Barrack, who has served as the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, is poised to be appointed as a special envoy for Syria. This appointment comes in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's notable decision to lift U.S. sanctions on Syria, a move that signals acknowledgement of Turkey's growing influence in the region following the fall of Bashar al-Assad.
The announcement closely follows a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Rubio, who addressed the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressing the U.S. commitment to aiding the Syrian government to prevent chaos and civil war from destabilizing the region. Rubio emphasized the cooperation between American and Turkish officials to address Syria's aid requirements.
Significant discussions were held at a U.S.-Turkish meeting in Washington, attended by Barrack, focusing on sanctions relief and counter-terrorism efforts. President Trump met with Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa, encouraging Syria to rebuild ties with Israel and highlighting the benefits of lifted sanctions for humanitarian, investment, and trade efforts in Syria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
