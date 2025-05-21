China Mediates Thaw in Pakistan-Afghanistan Ties Amidst Regional Tensions

Pakistan and Afghanistan are preparing to enhance their diplomatic relations, as announced by Chinese officials after a significant meeting hosted in Beijing. This comes after repeated incidents of violence have tested the relationship between these neighboring nations.

The countries have agreed in principle to appoint ambassadors to each other's capitals, a move emphasized by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. China, which facilitated the talks, remains committed to assisting in the improvement of Afghanistan-Pakistan relations.

Diplomatic signals are positive, with Pakistan welcoming increased engagement and Afghanistan hopeful for advancements in political and economic ties. Current envoy exchanges are managed by charge d'affaires, highlighting the importance of this diplomatic upgrade.

