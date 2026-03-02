Fatal Land Dispute Escalates to Violence in Pilibhit

A violent clash over a land dispute in Pilibhit district led to the death of a 28-year-old man, Hariom, and left five of his family members seriously injured. The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Kishanpur village, as two groups clashed over the longstanding issue.

Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra responded to the incident with a heavy police presence, ensuring the injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition remains critical. Police are actively pursuing those responsible, with multiple teams formed to apprehend the accused individuals.

An FIR has been lodged against 11 named persons following a complaint by the victim's father. The altercation's roots trace back to ongoing enmity between Hariom's family and his cousins, escalating into violence as the accused ambushed Hariom and his companions with sharp weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)