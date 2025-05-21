Landmark Victory: Top Naxal Leader Basavaraju Neutralized in Chhattisgarh
In a landmark operation, 27 Naxalites, including CPI-Maoist general secretary Basavaraju, were killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh. This marks the first time in three decades that such a high-ranking figure in the Naxal movement has been neutralized. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the security forces involved in this significant breakthrough.
Security forces in Chhattisgarh achieved a historic milestone with the elimination of 27 dreaded Naxalites, including CPI-Maoist general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao, also known as Basavaraju.
This marks the first instance in three decades that a leader of such a rank has been neutralized by Indian forces, as confirmed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The operation, known as Operation Black Forest, also led to the arrest of 54 Naxalites and the surrender of 84, marking a significant step in the government's goal to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026.
