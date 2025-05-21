Landmark Victory: Top Naxal Leader Basavaraju Neutralized in Chhattisgarh

Security forces in Chhattisgarh achieved a historic milestone with the elimination of 27 dreaded Naxalites, including CPI-Maoist general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao, also known as Basavaraju.

This marks the first instance in three decades that a leader of such a rank has been neutralized by Indian forces, as confirmed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The operation, known as Operation Black Forest, also led to the arrest of 54 Naxalites and the surrender of 84, marking a significant step in the government's goal to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)