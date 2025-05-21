Left Menu

Historic Win Against Maoism: Security Forces Kill Top Naxal Leader

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:11 IST
In a significant development in India's fight against Maoism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the country's security forces for their successful operation in Chhattisgarh, where 27 Maoists, including their top leader, Nambala Keshav Rao, were killed.

Reacting to the news, PM Modi expressed pride over this remarkable achievement, reiterating the government's commitment to eradicating the threat of Maoism and ensuring peace and progress. The operation marks a notable milestone as it is the first time a general secretary-ranked Naxal leader has been neutralized in the longstanding battle against Naxalism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the death of Rao, alias Basavaraju, stating it as a historic success for the security forces and a crucial step in India's ongoing efforts to combat insurgency within its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

