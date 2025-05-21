Left Menu

Alleged Arms Supplier in High-Profile Delhi Dacoity Case Arrested

Manoj alias Rocky, a 33-year-old man, was arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly supplying arms in a Delhi dacoity and murder case. Manoj, previously evading arrest, was linked to the crime involving Rs 16.5 lakh. Police tracked him using surveillance, and he faces multiple criminal charges.

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested Manoj alias Rocky, a 33-year-old man, for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition in a high-profile dacoity and murder case in Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, officials announced on Wednesday.

Manoj's apprehension from Ghaziabad on May 15 marks a crucial development since his name emerged during the investigation into the fatal daylight robbery of a man carrying Rs 16.5 lakh in cash. Deputy Commissioner of Police Harsh Indora disclosed that Manoj had provided arms to his associate Faiyaz alias Alan, directly linked to the February 25 incident.

Manoj, who has a history of criminal activities, had been evading capture by frequently changing locations and using a SIM card under a false name. The arrest followed local intelligence and technical surveillance, revealing his hideout in Ghaziabad. Manoj is also facing trial for a previous robbery and murder and has a background of attempted theft activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

