German Authorities Uncover Far-Right Terrorist Network
German authorities have arrested five adolescents involved in a far-right terrorist group, charged with attempted murder and arson. The group aimed to attack migrants and disrupt Germany's democratic system. The arrests prevented further attacks, highlighting a rise in politically motivated crimes, especially those aligned with far-right ideologies.
In a major operation, German authorities have detained five adolescents accused of establishing a far-right terrorist group. The charges against them include attempted murder and severe arson, following attacks on community centers in Brandenburg and a migrant shelter in Saxony.
According to federal prosecutors, the group, which identified as the "last wave of defence," intended to target migrants and political opponents, jeopardizing Germany's democratic framework. Their plans for another arson attack were thwarted through coordinated arrests involving over 220 police officers across five states.
This development comes amid rising politically motivated crimes in Germany, as noted by an interior ministry report. Notably, far-right violence has surged, fueling support for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which advocates for stringent immigration policies and exiting the European Union.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- arrests
- terrorist
- far-right
- adolescents
- immigration
- migrants
- democracy
- crime
- violence
ALSO READ
Court Blocks Trump Administration's Immigration Crackdown
UK Immigration Crackdown: Targeting Visa Abuse Loopholes
Pakistan Releases Afghan Migrants Amid Rising Deportation Concerns
Congress' Sweeping Reforms: Tax Cuts, Immigration Crackdowns, and Energy Expansion
UK Tightens Student Visa Rules Amid Immigration Concerns