German Authorities Uncover Far-Right Terrorist Network

German authorities have arrested five adolescents involved in a far-right terrorist group, charged with attempted murder and arson. The group aimed to attack migrants and disrupt Germany's democratic system. The arrests prevented further attacks, highlighting a rise in politically motivated crimes, especially those aligned with far-right ideologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major operation, German authorities have detained five adolescents accused of establishing a far-right terrorist group. The charges against them include attempted murder and severe arson, following attacks on community centers in Brandenburg and a migrant shelter in Saxony.

According to federal prosecutors, the group, which identified as the "last wave of defence," intended to target migrants and political opponents, jeopardizing Germany's democratic framework. Their plans for another arson attack were thwarted through coordinated arrests involving over 220 police officers across five states.

This development comes amid rising politically motivated crimes in Germany, as noted by an interior ministry report. Notably, far-right violence has surged, fueling support for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which advocates for stringent immigration policies and exiting the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

