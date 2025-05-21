iGOT Karmayogi Platform Crosses 1 Crore Users, Redefining Civil Services Learning

In a significant milestone for digital governance and civil service reform, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministries of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, as well as Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office and other key departments, announced that the iGOT Karmayogi platform has surpassed 1 crore registered civil servants across India. This achievement highlights an extraordinary 30-fold increase from 3 lakh users in January 2023, showcasing the rapid digital transformation in India’s public administration sector.

The iGOT Karmayogi platform is the core digital arm of Mission Karmayogi, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building. Operated by Karmayogi Bharat, the platform serves as a dynamic Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) aimed at fostering a culture of continuous learning, innovation, and citizen-centric governance.

Platform Reach and Pan-India Participation

The overwhelming success of iGOT Karmayogi can be attributed to the collaborative participation of civil servants from both central and state governments. Notably, over 60% of the users belong to the 36 States and Union Territories, indicating strong adoption at the grassroots level. The top five states with the highest number of enrolled users include Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

With this expansion, the platform has issued over 3.1 crore learning certificates and logged an impressive 3.8 crore hours of learning, reflecting a growing culture of self-driven capacity building in the public sector.

Diverse Learning Ecosystem and Course Offerings

The iGOT Karmayogi platform currently hosts over 2,400 courses in 16 languages, ensuring accessibility and inclusiveness across linguistic and regional boundaries. These courses are curated and contributed by more than 200 diverse partners including:

Central and State Government Ministries and Departments

Civil Services Training Institutes (CSTIs)

Leading academic institutions

Civil Society Organizations and philanthropic foundations

Private sector knowledge leaders

Each course is aligned with the Karmayogi Competency Model (KCM), which is rooted in Indic philosophy and principles of transformational governance.

Catalytic Events and State-Level Initiatives

A key accelerator in the platform’s growth was the Karmayogi Saptah, India’s first National Learning Week, held from 19th to 27th October 2024. Inaugurated by the Prime Minister, the event catalyzed over 32 lakh course completions and more than 38 lakh hours of learning within a span of just nine days. It symbolized a shift towards a modern and responsive administrative system aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Inspired by the national event, States and UTs such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands also launched their own State Learning Weeks, thereby amplifying the platform’s impact at the sub-national level.

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, the roadmap for iGOT Karmayogi is centered on scalability, inclusivity, and continuous improvement. The next phase aims to:

Expand the number of courses in regional languages

Enhance content quality and course completion rates

Bring more institutional and private sector partners on board

Leverage AI and data-driven technologies to personalize user experience

Additionally, India’s innovation in building digital public infrastructure for governance is attracting international attention. Countries from the Caribbean and other global regions have expressed interest in adapting the iGOT Karmayogi framework, showcasing India’s emerging leadership in civil services reform and digital capacity building.

Guiding Principles: Enable, Empower, Evolve

The success of iGOT Karmayogi is anchored in its three foundational principles:

Enabling – through platform innovations and accessible design Empowering – by bringing learning to civil servants across all levels Evolving – by adapting through data, user feedback, and policy direction

By staying true to these principles, iGOT Karmayogi is not just a training platform, but a transformative force in Indian governance. It reflects a national commitment to preparing a future-ready, ethical, and service-oriented civil service ecosystem.

The crossing of the 1 crore user mark on iGOT Karmayogi is more than a statistical achievement—it’s a symbol of India’s shift towards digital-first, agile governance. As the nation marches towards its centenary goal under the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision, platforms like iGOT Karmayogi will be pivotal in equipping public servants with the competencies needed for inclusive development and responsive administration.