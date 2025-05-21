Left Menu

Assault in Kasim Bazar: Medicine Trader Shot During Morning Walk

Arun Kumar Gupta, a leading figure in the local traders' association, was attacked by armed individuals while on a morning walk in Ballia's Kasim Bazar. Sustaining severe injuries, he was transported for advanced medical care. Authorities have initiated investigations to apprehend the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the quiet neighborhood of Ballia's Kasim Bazar, a shocking crime occurred that has left the local community in disbelief. Arun Kumar Gupta, a respected medicine trader and pivotal leader in the traders' association, was targeted and shot by unidentified gunmen during his routine morning walk.

The attack unfolded swiftly as the assailants, moving on a motorcycle, caught Gupta off-guard and fired at him before escaping the scene, say police officials. His injuries were significant, leading to an immediate transfer to a trauma center in Varanasi for more comprehensive medical attention.

Local law enforcement has responded promptly by filing an FIR and organizing multiple teams to track down the attackers. The motive behind this brazen shooting remains unclear, heightening the urgency of the investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

