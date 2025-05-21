End of an Era: Top Maoist Leader Neutralized in Chhattisgarh
Top Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, was killed alongside 26 other Maoists in Chhattisgarh by security forces. This marks a significant victory in India's fight against Naxalism. The operation also resulted in the recovery of multiple weapons and was described as a 'landmark achievement' by officials.
- Country:
- India
Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the central figure of the Naxal movement, along with 26 other Maoists, were killed by security forces during a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's dense Abhujmad forests on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the operation as a 'remarkable success,' while Union Home Minister Amit Shah called it a 'landmark achievement' in the ongoing battle against Naxalism. The encounter occurred after intelligence reports confirmed the presence of high-ranking members of the CPI (Maoists).
The operation, named Operation Black Forest, also saw the recovery of a significant number of weapons. A DRG officer was killed, and several officers were injured during the mission. The successful conclusion of this mission prompted additional arrests and surrenders throughout various states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We are porud of our security forces that carried out 'Operation Sindoor', gave befitting reply: Kharge after Cong meet.
We are proud of our security forces that carried out 'Operation Sindoor', gave befitting reply: Kharge after Cong meet.
Major Offensive Against Maoists: Security Forces Tighten Grip
Operation Sindoor: Cabinet lauds action by security forces and PM's leadership, say sources.
More than 15 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.