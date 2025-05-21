End of an Era: Top Maoist Leader Neutralized in Chhattisgarh

Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, the central figure of the Naxal movement, along with 26 other Maoists, were killed by security forces during a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's dense Abhujmad forests on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the operation as a 'remarkable success,' while Union Home Minister Amit Shah called it a 'landmark achievement' in the ongoing battle against Naxalism. The encounter occurred after intelligence reports confirmed the presence of high-ranking members of the CPI (Maoists).

The operation, named Operation Black Forest, also saw the recovery of a significant number of weapons. A DRG officer was killed, and several officers were injured during the mission. The successful conclusion of this mission prompted additional arrests and surrenders throughout various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)