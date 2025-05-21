Delhi Police Nab Notorious Chain Snatchers After Intense Manhunt

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two notorious inter-state criminals involved in over 40 grave offences, including violent encounters with law enforcement, dacoity, and robbery, an officer revealed on Wednesday.

Rashid, also known as Mosin, and Sunil Kumar, both hailing from Delhi, were caught following a meticulous analysis of footage from over 1,200 CCTV cameras.

The arrests are linked to a gold chain snatching case on May 10 at the Ayyappa Temple in R K Puram, with both suspects confessing to multiple related crimes.

