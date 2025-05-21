Delhi Police Nab Notorious Chain Snatchers After Intense Manhunt
Two inter-state criminals, Rashid and Sunil Kumar, were arrested by Delhi Police for a series of crimes, including chain snatching and shootouts. The apprehensions came after extensive CCTV surveillance. Rashid, with 26 prior offences, was caught with his partner after a recent snatching near an Ayyappa Temple.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two notorious inter-state criminals involved in over 40 grave offences, including violent encounters with law enforcement, dacoity, and robbery, an officer revealed on Wednesday.
Rashid, also known as Mosin, and Sunil Kumar, both hailing from Delhi, were caught following a meticulous analysis of footage from over 1,200 CCTV cameras.
The arrests are linked to a gold chain snatching case on May 10 at the Ayyappa Temple in R K Puram, with both suspects confessing to multiple related crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Wedding Return: Two Men Killed in Motorcycle Accident
Delhi High Court Questions NIA on Engineer Rashid's Bail Plea
Delhi HC issues notice to NIA on bail plea by Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid in terror funding case.
Sunil Kumar Leads U Mumba's Resurgent Squad in Pro Kabaddi League
Adil Rashid Aims for Excellence as England Preps for West Indies Face-off