Congress Criticizes ED Raids on Karnataka Home Minister's Institutions
Congress denounces Enforcement Directorate searches at educational institutions linked to Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara, accusing PM Narendra Modi of political vendetta. The ED is investigating institutions in Tumakuru and near Bengaluru. Congress leaders claim the raids aim to intimidate and silence political opponents, while BJP is uneasy about Karnataka's recent achievements.
The Indian National Congress on Wednesday strongly condemned the Enforcement Directorate's searches at educational institutions associated with Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara. The party alleged that these actions are politically motivated, orchestrated at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and indicative of vendetta politics.
Official sources revealed that the Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at Sri Siddhartha Medical College and Sri Siddhartha Institute Of Technology in Tumakuru, as well as Sri Siddhartha Institute Of Medical Sciences near Bengaluru. However, the specific reasons behind the searches remain undisclosed.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, expressed strong condemnation of the raids, highlighting Dr. G. Parameshwara's significant contributions to education, particularly for the underprivileged. Ramesh accused the prime minister of employing harassment tactics and vowed that the Congress would not be silenced in holding the government accountable for its perceived failures.
