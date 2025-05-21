Major Trafficking Racket Uncovered in Latur Lodge Raid
Police have dismantled a prostitution operation in Latur city, rescuing two women and detaining seven suspects. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, acting on a tip-off, used a decoy to infiltrate the lodge before conducting a raid. The suspects brought women from other states and arranged clients through agents.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, authorities dismantled a prostitution ring being run from a lodge in Latur city, police officials announced on Wednesday. The raid resulted in the rescue of two women and the detention of seven individuals.
The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) acted on a tip that illicit activities were underway at the lodge. Using a decoy customer to verify the situation, police confirmed the illegal business before conducting a surprise raid.
Among those detained were the lodge's manager and his associates, who allegedly arranged for women from other states and recruited clients through agents. A case has been registered as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED raids multiple locations in Gujarat as part of money laundering probe into financial 'irregularities' in Waqf properties: Officials.
Water Woes in Marathwada: Tankers to the Rescue
Tech-Savvy Investigation by Delhi Police Rescues Kidnapped Teen in MP
Missing Teen Rescued: A Tale of Abduction and Isolation
Heroic Rescue Amidst Terror: CRPF's Rapid Response at Baisaran