Major Trafficking Racket Uncovered in Latur Lodge Raid

Police have dismantled a prostitution operation in Latur city, rescuing two women and detaining seven suspects. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, acting on a tip-off, used a decoy to infiltrate the lodge before conducting a raid. The suspects brought women from other states and arranged clients through agents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:19 IST
Major Trafficking Racket Uncovered in Latur Lodge Raid
In a significant operation, authorities dismantled a prostitution ring being run from a lodge in Latur city, police officials announced on Wednesday. The raid resulted in the rescue of two women and the detention of seven individuals.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) acted on a tip that illicit activities were underway at the lodge. Using a decoy customer to verify the situation, police confirmed the illegal business before conducting a surprise raid.

Among those detained were the lodge's manager and his associates, who allegedly arranged for women from other states and recruited clients through agents. A case has been registered as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

