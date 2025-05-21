Left Menu

Legal Battle in Hathras: Unpacking the 2024 Stampede Case

A local court in Hathras is examining charges in the 2024 stampede case, involving a religious gathering, resulting in 121 casualties. Senior advocate A P Singh defended the event organizers, attributing the stampede to a conspiracy. The case, transferred to ADJ Mahendra Srivastava's court, continues in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:24 IST
Legal Battle in Hathras: Unpacking the 2024 Stampede Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hathras is once again in the legal spotlight as a local court delves into the 2024 stampede case that claimed 121 lives. This tragic incident occurred during a religious gathering led by preacher Surajpal, sparking intense courtroom arguments over the sequence of events that led to the loss of lives.

On Wednesday, the court, under the purview of Additional District Judge Mahendra Srivastava, heard senior advocate A P Singh's defense. Singh, representing the accused organizers, argued that the stampede wasn't a tragic accident but a result of a preconceived conspiracy against the Uttar Pradesh government.

The ongoing case has been a complex legal affair involving 700 witnesses and a charge-sheet spread over 10 volumes. Amid allegations and defenses, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has initiated a judicial inquiry commission to ensure justice is served in this ongoing legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025