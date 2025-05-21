Legal Battle in Hathras: Unpacking the 2024 Stampede Case

Hathras is once again in the legal spotlight as a local court delves into the 2024 stampede case that claimed 121 lives. This tragic incident occurred during a religious gathering led by preacher Surajpal, sparking intense courtroom arguments over the sequence of events that led to the loss of lives.

On Wednesday, the court, under the purview of Additional District Judge Mahendra Srivastava, heard senior advocate A P Singh's defense. Singh, representing the accused organizers, argued that the stampede wasn't a tragic accident but a result of a preconceived conspiracy against the Uttar Pradesh government.

The ongoing case has been a complex legal affair involving 700 witnesses and a charge-sheet spread over 10 volumes. Amid allegations and defenses, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has initiated a judicial inquiry commission to ensure justice is served in this ongoing legal battle.

