Left Menu

Cooperative Scandal: Officer Caught in Bribery Trap

A cooperative officer, Vikas Ramchandra Korde, has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe. The bribe was demanded for action against a housing society's secretary, following a complaint. The case is being investigated under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:51 IST
Cooperative Scandal: Officer Caught in Bribery Trap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A cooperative officer in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, according to officials on Wednesday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) reported that Vikas Ramchandra Korde, a Class 2 officer, demanded Rs 4 lakh from a complainant who had raised objections about alleged misconduct by the housing society's secretary.

Korde was caught in a sting operation on Monday after accepting the bribe. A case has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025