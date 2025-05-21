Cooperative Scandal: Officer Caught in Bribery Trap
A cooperative officer, Vikas Ramchandra Korde, has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe. The bribe was demanded for action against a housing society's secretary, following a complaint. The case is being investigated under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
A cooperative officer in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, according to officials on Wednesday.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) reported that Vikas Ramchandra Korde, a Class 2 officer, demanded Rs 4 lakh from a complainant who had raised objections about alleged misconduct by the housing society's secretary.
Korde was caught in a sting operation on Monday after accepting the bribe. A case has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and investigations are in progress.
