Left Menu

Diplomatic Delegation Fired Upon in West Bank

A diplomatic delegation, involving European diplomats, was fired upon by the Israeli military near Jenin in the West Bank. The incident occurred after the delegation reportedly deviated from an approved route. The EU is urging Israel to investigate the event, which resulted in no injuries or damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:52 IST
Diplomatic Delegation Fired Upon in West Bank

The Israeli military disclosed that they fired warning shots near a diplomatic delegation after it deviated from an approved route in the West Bank, near Jenin, on Wednesday.

According to diplomatic sources, the delegation included European diplomats, and it was in the region to observe the humanitarian situation under the Palestinian Authority. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The incident has prompted calls from the EU for an investigation, with nations like Spain and Italy vocally condemning the actions. The delegation's mission was to document the ongoing humanitarian and legal violations in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025