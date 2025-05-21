Diplomatic Delegation Fired Upon in West Bank

The Israeli military disclosed that they fired warning shots near a diplomatic delegation after it deviated from an approved route in the West Bank, near Jenin, on Wednesday.

According to diplomatic sources, the delegation included European diplomats, and it was in the region to observe the humanitarian situation under the Palestinian Authority. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The incident has prompted calls from the EU for an investigation, with nations like Spain and Italy vocally condemning the actions. The delegation's mission was to document the ongoing humanitarian and legal violations in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)