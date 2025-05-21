Diplomatic Delegation Fired Upon in West Bank
A diplomatic delegation, involving European diplomats, was fired upon by the Israeli military near Jenin in the West Bank. The incident occurred after the delegation reportedly deviated from an approved route. The EU is urging Israel to investigate the event, which resulted in no injuries or damage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:52 IST
The Israeli military disclosed that they fired warning shots near a diplomatic delegation after it deviated from an approved route in the West Bank, near Jenin, on Wednesday.
According to diplomatic sources, the delegation included European diplomats, and it was in the region to observe the humanitarian situation under the Palestinian Authority. No injuries were reported from the incident.
The incident has prompted calls from the EU for an investigation, with nations like Spain and Italy vocally condemning the actions. The delegation's mission was to document the ongoing humanitarian and legal violations in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
