Germany Advocates Overhaul of EU Supply Chain Audit Law

In a recent development, the German government has indicated a desire to revise the European Union's supply chain audit law instead of discarding it completely. This announcement came on Wednesday amid concerns from European leaders that the law might hinder the bloc's competitiveness against the U.S. and China.

Notably, French President Emmanuel Macron voiced opposition to the law, advocating for its removal just 10 days after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged for its abolition during his inaugural Brussels visit as chancellor. However, Berlin is engaging in discussions with the European Commission to reform the legislation.

This reform initiative is part of the EU Commission's broader efforts to cut down on bureaucracy. Stefan Kornelius, the German spokesperson, emphasized the intention to streamline the supply chain law—known as CSDDD—set to place obligations on companies starting in 2027.

