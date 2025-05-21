Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notices to Six States Over Judges' Benefits
The Supreme Court has issued contempt notices to six states for not complying with orders regarding medical facilities and allowances for retired high court judges. The non-compliance relates to a directive issued in February. The case concerns a petition from the Association of Retired Judges regarding uniform benefits.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has taken a strong stand, issuing contempt notices to the chief secretaries of six states. These states have failed to implement its orders associated with medical facilities and other allowances for retired high court judges.
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan identified non-compliance from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, and Delhi concerning a directive from February.
The notices demand explanations for this non-compliance, warning of potential action under the Contempt of Courts Act. Despite this, the personal presence of the chief secretaries is temporarily excused provided a senior IAS officer represents them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Pauses Stay on AR Rahman's Alleged Copyright Breach in Ponniyin Selvan 2
High Court Questions AAP MLA's Bail in Police Attack Case
Delhi High Court Stays Interim Order in A.R. Rahman Copyright Case
Calcutta High Court Sanctions Salt Lake Protest Amid Communal Tensions
Bombay High Court Challenges Police's 'Copy-Paste' Culture in Investigations