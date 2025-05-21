Left Menu

Strengthening Rights: Odisha's Efforts to Empower Migrant Workers

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo discusses the challenges and strategies related to migration at the South Asia Labour Mobility Conference in Bhutan. The conference underlines migration's intricate impact on life quality and economic growth. Singh Deo highlights India's Inter-State Migrant Workers Act and Odisha's initiatives for migrant welfare.

Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo addressed the South Asia Labour Mobility Conference in Bhutan, emphasizing the complex realities of migration and its significant effects on the quality of life and economic growth. Speaking in the presence of regional leaders, Singh Deo highlighted that migration affects millions and often deprives them of essential welfare benefits.

Singh Deo, who is also the chairman of Odisha's Task Force on migrant workers, noted that about 10 crore Indian workers migrate annually, influencing economic patterns both within and outside their native regions. He pointed out that the Inter-State Migrant Workers Act of 1979 is a critical legislative measure addressing issues faced by these workers.

He further detailed Odisha's proactive approaches, including combating exploitative recruitment practices, fostering skill development, and advancing online services through the PAReSHRAM portal. Engaging with Bhutanese leaders, Singh Deo underscored cross-border collaboration to enhance the welfare of migrants and reinforce international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

