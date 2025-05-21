Decisive Blow: Modi Government's Anti-Naxal Drive Achieves Landmark Success
The Modi government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026 has been reaffirmed through a successful operation in Chhattisgarh that eliminated CPI-Maoist leader Nambala Keshav Rao and 26 insurgents. This victory highlights India's strengthened security efforts against anti-national forces both domestically and internationally.
The BJP praised an anti-Naxal operation that resulted in the elimination of CPI-Maoist general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao and 26 insurgents in Chhattisgarh. This reflects the Narendra Modi government's determination to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026.
On Wednesday, security forces engaged in a fierce encounter with the Naxals in Chhattisgarh's dense Abhujmad forests, leading to the deaths of Basavaraju and other Maoists. Prime Minister Modi lauded the forces' success, while Home Minister Amit Shah termed it a landmark win in the battle against Naxalism.
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi emphasized the government's commitment to eliminating anti-national forces within and beyond India's borders. This year, 200 Naxalites have been killed in Chhattisgarh encounters, including 183 in the Bastar division alone.
