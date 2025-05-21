Left Menu

A Farewell to Justice Oka: Celebrating a Workaholic's Journey

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai praised retiring Justice Abhay S Oka, who was lauded for his relentless dedication. The farewell event underscored their longstanding friendship, Oka's democrat approach, and his impressive contributions to the judiciary, emphasizing transparency and quality of justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:01 IST
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai commended Justice Abhay S Oka as a dedicated and tireless workaholic at a farewell event held by the Supreme Court Advocate-On-Record Association. The retirement ceremony preceded the summer break, celebrating Justice Oka's career before his official retirement on May 24.

Justice Gavai highlighted his 40-year friendship with Justice Oka, bridging their shared history from law college in Mumbai. According to Gavai, Oka's dedication and work ethic demonstrate that retirement is merely a new chapter for individuals like him. Justice Oka, in turn, praised Gavai as a true democrat who has led with transparency.

Justice Oka expressed his appreciation for the support of advocates-on-record and shared his disagreement with the tradition preventing retiring judges from working on their last day. He sought and received permission to continue his duties, reinforcing his commitment to advancing justice as he prepared to leave the bench.

