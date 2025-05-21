Delhi's Gaushalas to Undergo Expansion and Upgrade for Stray Cow Management

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta pledged to address the capital's stray cow problem by initiating expansion of current gaushalas and setting up new ones. The decision came after a high-level meeting with dairy representatives and municipal officials, focusing on quick solutions to improve animal welfare.

Highlighting years of negligence by past administrations, Gupta emphasized the moral responsibility of ensuring safety for both citizens and animals. The plan includes comprehensive sanitation measures, fodder provision, medical care, and a Rs 40 crore budget for a state-of-the-art model gaushala, promising modern facilities for dairy protection and veterinary services.

Gupta further revealed a commitment to equip all approved dairies with essential infrastructure, including water, drainage, and sanitation systems, assuring that no cow would be left abandoned on Delhi's streets. Minister Kapil Mishra echoed these aspirations, ensuring basic amenities for dairies and complete street clearance of stray animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)