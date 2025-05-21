Supreme Court Verdict: Air Force School Not State-Controlled

The Supreme Court declared the Air Force School at Bamrauli, Allahabad, as not being state-controlled, thereby deciding that its contract employees cannot have their services regularized.

A bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka concluded in a 2:1 verdict that the Allahabad High Court was correct in its findings; the Air Force School does not qualify as a 'state' under Article 12 of the Indian Constitution.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah dissented, asserting that the school fulfills a public function and is significantly controlled by the Indian Air Force, yet the majority ruled this was not enough to establish pervasive control and dismissed appeals for employee regularization.

