Empowering Consumer Litigation: A Pillar of Participatory Democracy

The Supreme Court emphasizes consumer litigation as a crucial form of public interest litigation. Justices Abhay S Oka and M M Sundresh highlight its role in empowering citizens and reducing social inequalities, drawing on Mahatma Gandhi's principles. The court underscores that true consumerism transcends public and private distinctions and is essential for democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:01 IST
Empowering Consumer Litigation: A Pillar of Participatory Democracy
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court underscored consumer litigation's pivotal role in fostering an active citizenry, viewing it as a public interest litigation crucial for democracy's growth.

Justices Abhay S Oka and M M Sundresh stressed the necessity of enhancing consumerism as the most effective strategy to dismantle social inequalities. They cited Mahatma Gandhi's perspective, elevating consumer status in business.

The bench noted the broad reach of consumerism, intersecting with politics, economics, and social dynamics, thus demanding an inclusive understanding to ensure equitable rights applications in a striving democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

