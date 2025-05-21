Stalled Aid: Humanitarian Challenges in Gaza

Two days after Israel lifted an extensive 11-week blockade, no humanitarian aid has been distributed in the Gaza Strip, according to the United Nations on Wednesday. The blockade's lifting had initially sparked hopes for relief among the enclave's residents.

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric revealed that none of the supplies have managed to leave the Kerem Shalom loading area. This delay, Dujarric explained, has been caused by Israeli authorities permitting access only to areas within Gaza deemed insecure, heightening concerns over potential looting.

The prolonged deprivation in Gaza has increased fears of disorder as humanitarian resources continue to be delayed. As supplies remain on hold, the need for efficient distribution becomes critical to avoid further exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)