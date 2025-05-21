Left Menu

Controversy in Manipur: Security Forces' Actions Under Scrutiny at Shirui Lily Festival

The Manipur government launches an investigation into allegations that security personnel forced the removal of the state's name from a bus at the Shirui Lily festival, triggering widespread outrage. The incident has led to a general strike called by the Meitei group COCOMI and criticism from various political leaders.

The government of Manipur has initiated a probe into claims that security personnel enforced the removal of the state's name on a bus destined for the Shirui Lily festival. This alleged incident took place as journalists were being escorted to cover the event in Ukhrul district.

According to reports, security forces halted the bus and compelled the covering of Manipur's name with white paper on the windshield. This prompted the formation of a two-member inquiry panel to assess the circumstances and suggest preventive measures. The incident has stirred significant outrage and prompted a call for a 48-hour strike by Meitei group COCOMI.

Political leaders have reacted strongly, with demands for apologies and resignations. While the BJP termed it an 'avoidable misunderstanding', the Congress criticized it as a 'criminal act.' Media organizations in Manipur showed their disapproval through a 'pen down strike', pressing for accountability and addressing the harassment faced by journalists.

