Federal Retreat: Justice Department Reverses on Policing Agreements

In a major policy shift, the Justice Department, under the Trump administration, has withdrawn settlements with Minneapolis and Louisville intended to reform their police forces. This decision comes amid criticism that revoking these agreements weakens federal oversight intended to address past abuses in the aftermath of high-profile police killings.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon argued that federal management of local police departments should be limited, labeling previous efforts as burdensome. Advocates for police reform, however, view this as a setback to accountability, particularly for Black and Brown communities often targeted by unfair policing practices.

Despite the federal policy change, local officials in both cities have vowed to continue their reform efforts. Minneapolis and Louisville leaders have committed to advancing changes independently to improve policing practices and community safety, ensuring reforms stay on track despite the federal government stepping back.

(With inputs from agencies.)