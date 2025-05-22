Left Menu

Heroic Rescue Amid Seattle Boat Sinking Incident

A good Samaritan rescued one person after a boat sank near Seattle. Authorities, including the U.S. Coast Guard, continue to search for three missing people using boats and helicopters in Possession Sound.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 22-05-2025 06:02 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 06:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A rescue operation unfolded north of Seattle as a boat took on water and sank, prompting a search for three missing individuals. A good Samaritan managed to rescue one person from the scene, the U.S. Coast Guard reported on Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard deployed both a boat crew and a helicopter to scour Possession Sound for the three missing individuals. Everett firefighters and police joined the effort, alongside the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, to aid in the search.

The incident site is located approximately 35 miles north of Seattle, highlighting the urgency of search and rescue missions in the region's waters. The authorities continue to seek the missing individuals as the operation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

