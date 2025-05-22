Heroic Rescue Amid Seattle Boat Sinking Incident

A rescue operation unfolded north of Seattle as a boat took on water and sank, prompting a search for three missing individuals. A good Samaritan managed to rescue one person from the scene, the U.S. Coast Guard reported on Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard deployed both a boat crew and a helicopter to scour Possession Sound for the three missing individuals. Everett firefighters and police joined the effort, alongside the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, to aid in the search.

The incident site is located approximately 35 miles north of Seattle, highlighting the urgency of search and rescue missions in the region's waters. The authorities continue to seek the missing individuals as the operation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)