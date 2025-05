Drone Showdown: Russia vs. Ukraine

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia announced intercepting 105 Ukrainian drones over several regions, with many aimed at Moscow, amid rising tensions in the Ukraine war. This announcement comes as global powers deliberate on ending Europe's deadliest war since World War Two.

Amidst talks of resolution, combat persists fiercely on the frontlines. Russia's defense ministry detailed the interception of 105 drones, including 35 over Moscow, while adding that more than 300 were shot down the previous day. Key advancements are claimed in important areas of the front.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed drone interceptions near the capital and its suburbs, home to 21 million residents. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted intense battles around Pokrovsk, without commenting on any Russian territorial gains in the region.

