Left Menu

NCP Expels Leaders Amid Dowry Harassment Allegations

The Nationalist Congress Party expelled local leader Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil following their implication in a dowry harassment and abetment to suicide case. Vaishnavi, the daughter-in-law, allegedly committed suicide after being pressured for Rs 2 crore by her in-laws, who have been charged accordingly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:31 IST
NCP Expels Leaders Amid Dowry Harassment Allegations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party has taken swift action by expelling Rajendra Hagawane, a local leader, and his son Sushil, as they face grave allegations of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. The decision came after they were named in a police report concerning the tragic death of 26-year-old Vaishnavi.

Vaishnavi, married into the Hagawane family, reportedly took her life on May 16 at her in-laws' residence in Pune's Bavdhan area. Her parents disclosed that they had provided significant dowry, including gold, silver, and an SUV, yet the family demanded more—a hefty Rs 2 crore for purchasing land.

As the investigation unfolds, police have arrested Vaishnavi's husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law, while Rajendra and his son remain fugitives. Authorities have invoked the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to charge the accused with abetment to suicide and domestic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025