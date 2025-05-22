NCP Expels Leaders Amid Dowry Harassment Allegations

The Nationalist Congress Party has taken swift action by expelling Rajendra Hagawane, a local leader, and his son Sushil, as they face grave allegations of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. The decision came after they were named in a police report concerning the tragic death of 26-year-old Vaishnavi.

Vaishnavi, married into the Hagawane family, reportedly took her life on May 16 at her in-laws' residence in Pune's Bavdhan area. Her parents disclosed that they had provided significant dowry, including gold, silver, and an SUV, yet the family demanded more—a hefty Rs 2 crore for purchasing land.

As the investigation unfolds, police have arrested Vaishnavi's husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law, while Rajendra and his son remain fugitives. Authorities have invoked the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to charge the accused with abetment to suicide and domestic violence.

