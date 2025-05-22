Shock and Condemnation: Tragic Loss at Israeli Embassy

Germany's foreign minister has voiced his profound shock following the tragic murder of two staff members from the Israeli embassy in Washington DC. This grim incident took place on Wednesday night and has sent ripples of outrage and concern through diplomatic circles.

In a public statement, Johann Wadephul emphatically condemned the act, highlighting its nature as anti-Semitic violence with no possible justification. His comments were conveyed through a post on X, reflecting the international community's dismay over this heinous crime.

This unsettling event underscores the persistent dangers faced by diplomats and embassy staff around the globe, raising alarms and calls for increased security measures to protect those serving abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)