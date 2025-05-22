Influencer Arrest Sparks Espionage Concerns
Social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been remanded by the court on espionage suspicions. Arrested in a wider crackdown linked to a possible Pakistan-linked spy network, the 33-year-old YouTuber is under investigation by multiple agencies. Her electronics are being forensically examined and financial records reviewed.
The police remand of content creator and social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been extended by four days amid an espionage investigation, according to a court ruling on Thursday.
The 33-year-old, known for her YouTube channel 'Travel with JO', was apprehended among a dozen individuals believed to be connected to a spy network with ties to Pakistan. Law enforcement across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been actively dismantling this suspected network.
Though officials haven't found any direct military or defense information linkage to Malhotra, her interactions with Pakistani intelligence operatives have raised concerns. Authorities are currently examining her electronic devices and financial records to gather further evidence.
