Left Menu

Influencer Arrest Sparks Espionage Concerns

Social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been remanded by the court on espionage suspicions. Arrested in a wider crackdown linked to a possible Pakistan-linked spy network, the 33-year-old YouTuber is under investigation by multiple agencies. Her electronics are being forensically examined and financial records reviewed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:50 IST
Influencer Arrest Sparks Espionage Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

The police remand of content creator and social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra has been extended by four days amid an espionage investigation, according to a court ruling on Thursday.

The 33-year-old, known for her YouTube channel 'Travel with JO', was apprehended among a dozen individuals believed to be connected to a spy network with ties to Pakistan. Law enforcement across Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been actively dismantling this suspected network.

Though officials haven't found any direct military or defense information linkage to Malhotra, her interactions with Pakistani intelligence operatives have raised concerns. Authorities are currently examining her electronic devices and financial records to gather further evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025