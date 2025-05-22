High Court Blocks Historic Transfer of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

A UK court intervened to prevent the transfer of sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius just hours before the deal's conclusion. The long-planned agreement involved ceding control of the strategic Indian Ocean territory while securing a lease for the Diego Garcia military base.

The decision to halt the transfer came after US approval and consultations between Washington and London. The matter was held up by last-minute cost negotiations. Under the agreement, the UK was to lease back the Diego Garcia base for at least 99 years from Mauritius.

The High Court's injunction was prompted by concerns from original Chagos residents, displaced during the 1960s and 70s for base construction, who argue they were excluded from the decision-making process.

