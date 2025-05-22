Tensions Rise Over Almatti Dam's Impact on Maharashtra Floods

Maharashtra's Water Resources Minister, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, recently demanded a detailed examination after activists alleged that Karnataka's Almatti Dam is contributing to the floods in Kolhapur-Sangli.

The meeting, held in Kolhapur, witnessed intense debates as state officials initially denied the dam's responsibility for the flooding, despite repeated occurrences in the region. Activists and members of the Krishna Flood Committee urged the Maharashtra government to resist increasing the dam's height.

Vikhe Patil has now ordered a comprehensive technical review, instructing irrigation department officials to report back in 15 days. The state is also criticized for excluding opposition leaders from the discussions.

