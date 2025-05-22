Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Almatti Dam's Impact on Maharashtra Floods

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, has instructed officials to examine claims by activists that Karnataka's Almatti Dam is causing flooding in the Kolhapur-Sangli region. This issue sparked heated exchanges during a recent meeting, with activists demanding the Maharashtra government oppose proposals to increase the dam's height.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:13 IST
Tensions Rise Over Almatti Dam's Impact on Maharashtra Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Water Resources Minister, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, recently demanded a detailed examination after activists alleged that Karnataka's Almatti Dam is contributing to the floods in Kolhapur-Sangli.

The meeting, held in Kolhapur, witnessed intense debates as state officials initially denied the dam's responsibility for the flooding, despite repeated occurrences in the region. Activists and members of the Krishna Flood Committee urged the Maharashtra government to resist increasing the dam's height.

Vikhe Patil has now ordered a comprehensive technical review, instructing irrigation department officials to report back in 15 days. The state is also criticized for excluding opposition leaders from the discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025