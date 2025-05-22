Tragedy in D.C.: Diplomatic Shooting Sparks Outrage and Condemnation
Two Israeli embassy staffers were killed by a gunman in Washington, DC, who shouted pro-Palestine slogans. The attack took place outside the Capital Jewish Museum. The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, is in custody. The incident prompted widespread condemnation and reignited debates over Israel-Palestinian relations.
A shocking incident unfolded in Washington, DC, where two Israeli embassy staffers were tragically killed by a lone gunman. The victims, on the verge of engagement, were shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum.
The suspect, Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, had been seen pacing outside before the attack, chanting pro-Palestine slogans. After the arrest, he revealed the location of the discarded weapon.
The shooting has sparked anger and condemnation worldwide, with leaders denouncing the anti-Semitic act. Security concerns are leading to increased protections at Israeli embassies globally, as the international community grapples with the broader implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- embassy
- shooting
- Washington
- antisemitism
- suspect
- pro-Palestine
- security
- Netanyahu
- Israel
ALSO READ
Teen Shot in Suspected Revenge Attack in Delhi's Geeta Colony
DPCI Cracks Down on High-Profile Crime: 656 Suspects Arrested in Q4 of 2024/25
West Bengal STF Nabs JMB Suspects in Birbhum
Austrian Tycoon Benko's Assets Scandal: A New Suspect Emerges
Tension at the Border: Suspected Drone Part Found in Jaisalmer