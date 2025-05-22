Tragedy in D.C.: Diplomatic Shooting Sparks Outrage and Condemnation

A shocking incident unfolded in Washington, DC, where two Israeli embassy staffers were tragically killed by a lone gunman. The victims, on the verge of engagement, were shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum.

The suspect, Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, had been seen pacing outside before the attack, chanting pro-Palestine slogans. After the arrest, he revealed the location of the discarded weapon.

The shooting has sparked anger and condemnation worldwide, with leaders denouncing the anti-Semitic act. Security concerns are leading to increased protections at Israeli embassies globally, as the international community grapples with the broader implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)