Romania's Presidential Election Validated Amid Controversy

Romania's highest court has unanimously dismissed a motion to annul the presidential election held on May 18, won by Nicusor Dan, the independent centrist and mayor of Bucharest.

The challenge was submitted by George Simion, a hard-right opponent, who accused France and Moldova of meddling in the electoral process.

Observers deemed the election well-organized, clearing the path for the court to officially confirm the results on Thursday, with Dan expected to attend the proceedings.

