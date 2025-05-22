Romania's Presidential Election Validated Amid Controversy
Romania's top court dismissed a request to annul the May 18 presidential election won by Nicusor Dan. The request, filed by hard-right candidate George Simion, alleged foreign interference. Independent observers confirmed the election's integrity. The court will formally validate the results with Dan present.
- Romania
Romania's highest court has unanimously dismissed a motion to annul the presidential election held on May 18, won by Nicusor Dan, the independent centrist and mayor of Bucharest.
The challenge was submitted by George Simion, a hard-right opponent, who accused France and Moldova of meddling in the electoral process.
Observers deemed the election well-organized, clearing the path for the court to officially confirm the results on Thursday, with Dan expected to attend the proceedings.
