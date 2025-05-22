Left Menu

Cash Scandal Unfolds in Dhule: Alleged Bribe Attempt Rocks Shiv Sena

An alleged bribery attempt involving over Rs 5 crore in cash has shaken the state legislature's Estimates Committee during their visit to Dhule district. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed the money was meant to influence the committee. Investigations are underway as officials deny involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:37 IST
A political storm is brewing in Maharashtra as an alleged bribery attempt involving over Rs 5 crore was reported during the state legislature's Estimates Committee's recent visit to Dhule district. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has accused party workers of thwarting what he described as a brazen attempt to influence the committee's proceedings.

The controversy came to light when Raut, in a post on social media platform X, claimed that a substantial sum of cash was discovered in a room at the Dhule government guest house. Former Shiv Sena MLA Anil Anna Gote and local party leaders reportedly secured the room while awaiting action from law enforcement.

However, committee chairman Arjun Khotkar has denied any connection to the scandal, dismissing allegations that his personal assistant was involved. As the superintendent of police in Dhule confirmed an ongoing investigation, the case underscores serious concerns over governance in regional development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

