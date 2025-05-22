Left Menu

Authorities Intervene to Halt Child Marriage in Shahpur

Authorities in Shahpur tehsil averted a child marriage involving a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man, following a tip-off. Officials stopped the ceremony before it occurred, issuing warnings to both the bride and groom's parents. In 2024, 18 such incidents were thwarted in the district.

  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Shahpur tehsil have successfully intervened to prevent a child marriage, officials reported on Thursday.

Responding to a tip-off, a team of police and other officials arrived at Veluk Katkari Wadi, just in time to halt a planned wedding between a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man on May 20.

While no legal action was pursued as the ceremony had not yet occurred, warnings were issued to the parents of both the bride and groom, explained Inspector Suresh Gavit from Kasara police station. In 2024 alone, 18 child marriages have been averted in the district, with six such interventions having occurred this year, officials noted.

